Rodgers, Packers bring high-octane attack into New Orleans

GREEN BAY (2-0) at NEW ORLEANS (1-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC OPENING LINE — Saints by 6 1/2 RECORD…

GREEN BAY (2-0) at NEW ORLEANS (1-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Saints by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Packers 2-0; Saints 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 16-9

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Packers 26-17, Oct. 22, 2017 at Green Bay

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Lions 42-21; Saints lost to Raiders 34-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 4, Saints No. 10

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (5).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (13), PASS (13).

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (25), PASS (14).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (8), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Packers haven’t beaten the Saints in New Orleans since 1995 but have played the Saints on the road only three times since then (2002, 2008, 2014). … Packers’ last win in Superdome came vs. Patriots in Super Bowl on Jan. 26, 1997. … Green Bay went 3-1 in prime-time road games last season. … The Packers and 1991 Buffalo Bills are only NFL teams to total at least 85 points and 1,000 yards through the first two games of season. … Packers lead the NFL in yards per game (505), yards per play (7.11), yards rushing per game (208.5), yards per carry (6.22), time of possession (38:01) and points per game (42.5). … Packers are first team since 2008 Falcons to rush for 400-plus yards and average at least 6 yards per carry through their first two games. … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has six TD passes and no INTs this season. … RB Aaron Jones had a career-high 236 scrimmage yards and three TDs last week, including 168 yards and two TDs rushing. … Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith had one sack last week and has a sack in both games. … Saints WR Michael Thomas did not play last week with an ankle injury and availability for Week 3 is in doubt. … QB Drew Brees passed for 312 yards and a TD with one INT vs. Raiders in Week 2. … Brees is completing 64.7% of passes through two games. He completed 74.3% last season, second only to his NFL record 74.4% in 2018. … RB Alvin Kamara had 174 scrimmage yards, including nine catches for 95 yards, and two TDs rushing in Week 2. … Kamara has eight games with at least 50 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving since 2017, tied for second most in the NFL. … The New Orleans defense has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 45 games. … WR Tre’Quan Smith had five catches for 86 yards last week. … DE Trey Hendrickson had one sack and two tackles for loss last week. He has a sack in each of the first two games. … Saints TE Jared Cook played for Green Bay in 2016. He had 30 catches for 377 yards and a TD with Packers. … DT David Onyemata had one sack last week. … Saints will a second home game without fans in the Superdome this season because of coronavirus pandemic. … Fantasy tip: Rodgers has passed for at least 300 yards in each of his last three games against the Saints and could be tempted to throw a lot this week after the way the New Orleans secondary struggled in Las Vegas in Week 2.

