Pats add Folk, Bryant to 53-man; sign 2 to practice squad

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 5:57 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have promoted kicker Nick Folk and cornerback Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Folk handled kicking duties in Sunday’s win over Miami, but was sent back down after the game. This is Bryant’s first time on the active roster after beginning the season on the practice squad. He originally was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Washington.

To fill their spots on the practice squad, New England signed quarterback Jacob Dolegala and center James Ferentz.

Ferentz appeared in 15 games for the Patriots last season, with two starts. Dolegala spent last season with the Cincinnati. He was inactive for 15 games and dressed but did not play in the other.

