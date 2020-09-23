CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Panthers put McCaffrey on injured reserve with ankle injury

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 2:06 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games.

McCaffrey suffered a high right ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4 to 6 week recovery period. McCaffrey said Monday that is how long he was told he should expect to miss, but added that he hopes to be back sooner. The earliest he could return is Oct. 18 when the Panthers host the Bears.

Mike Davis will start in McCaffrey’s place.

The Panthers also moved offensive lineman Chris Reed off the COVID-19 list to the active roster.

The Panthers (0-2), losers of 10 straight games going back to last season, visit the Chargers (1-1) on Sunday.

