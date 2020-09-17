Newton, Wilson headliners as Patriots visit Seahawks

NEW ENGLAND (1-0) at SEATTLE (1-0) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 3 ½ RECORD VS.…

NEW ENGLAND (1-0) at SEATTLE (1-0)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 3 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Patriots 1-0; Seahawks 1-0

SERIES RECORD – Tied 9-9

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Patriots 31-24, Nov. 16, 2016 at New England

LAST WEEK – Patriots beat Dolphins 21-11; Seahawks beat Falcons 38-25

AP PRO32 RANKING – Patriots No. 8; Seahawks No. 4.

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (32).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (6).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (26), PASS (5).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (4), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Pete Carroll is the oldest active head coach in the NFL at 69. Bill Belichick is second at 68 years, 152 days. On Sunday, their combined age (137 years, 162 days) will be the oldest of two opposing head coaches in NFL history. … First meeting since 2016 and second since Super Bowl 49. … Seahawks have won past two regular-season matchups. … Past four games between the teams — including Super Bowl — decided by seven points or less. … Patriots QB Cam Newton is 2-6 vs. Seahawks, including playoffs, one win in Seattle. … Newton rushed for 75 yards and two TDs vs. the Dolphins last week. It was his most yards rushing since Week 10 of 2017 season when he rushed for 95 yards vs. Miami. … Newton now has 4,881 career rushing yards and needs 48 to move past Randall Cunningham into second place all-time for most by a quarterback. Michael Vick is first with 6,109. … After posting two rushing TDs in Week 1, Newton is tied with Otto Graham, Jack Kemp, Steve McNair and Steve Young for the most multi-rushing touchdown games by a quarterback with seven. Newton has seven games with at least two rushing TDs, tied for most all-time by a QB. … WR Julian Edelman has 16 career catches in two games vs. Seahawks, Super Bowl included. Edelman is looking for his third game in a row against an NFC opponent with 110 or more receiving yards. … New England’s defense ranked second in the NFL in Week 1, allowing 11 points. Patriots allowed a league-low 14.1 points per game in 2019. … CB Stephon Gilmore had four INTs in eight road games last season. … With his next interception, S Devin McCourty will tie Maurice Hurst for seventh all-time in Patriots history with 27. … Seahawks have won 16 of past 17 home openers. Last home opening loss came in 2008. They have outscored opponents 259-84 in past 11 home openers. … Seahawks 29-7-1 in prime-time games since 2010, including 19-3 at home. … QB Russell Wilson was NFC offensive player of the week for 10th time in his career after completing 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four TDs in the opener. … Wilson joined Steve Young as second QB in league history with 30,000 yards passing and 4,000 yards rushing. … RB Chris Carson tied career-high with six receptions, and had two TD catches in opener. … TE Greg Olsen caught 60th career TD pass in opener vs. Atlanta. … Seahawks allowed Matt Ryan to pass for 450 yards last week, although much with the game out of reach. Seahawks are 8-0 under Carroll when allowing an opponent to pass for at least 400 yards. … SS Jamal Adams led the Seahawks with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in opener. … Fantasy tip: Wilson had a huge opening week, but don’t expect a similar performance against New England’s secondary led by Gilmore and McCourty. Seattle is also expected to give more carries to Carson and Carlos Hyde this week.

