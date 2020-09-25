Jets WRs Crowder, Perriman and RT Fant out vs. Colts

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman have been ruled out for the…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman have been ruled out for the team’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday because of injuries.

It will be the second straight game Crowder will miss with a hamstring injury, while Perriman was a long shot to be active after injuring his left ankle last Sunday against San Francisco. Coach Adam Gase said neither receiver is expected to be a candidate for injured reserve.

Gase also confirmed Friday that starting right tackle George Fant won’t play against the Colts after suffering a concussion during practice Wednesday. Second-year offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, a third-round draft pick last year, will start in Fant’s place.

With Crowder and Perriman out, the Jets have just Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone at the wide receiver spot on the active roster. Undrafted rookie Lawrence Cager is likely to be elevated from the practice squad, and New York also has D.J. Montgomery and Jaleel Scott there as options.

Rookie safety Ashtyn Davis was not expected to practice Friday with a groin injury, leaving his status for the game uncertain.

Cornerback Quincy Wilson continues to go through the concussion protocol, but is improving.

Center Connor McGovern was expected to be limited with a hamstring injury and there’s hope he could still play Sunday.

“Part of his game is his movement, his ability to move around, so we’ll see how he feels,” Gase said. “Even if he’s able to kind of be available in a backup role, that’s helpful for us, as well, in an emergency situation.”

Gase said cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) was also likely to be limited at practice.

