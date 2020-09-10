CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC Shorts hosting virtual film festival | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
Jaguars place RB Ozigbo on IR, sign Ogunbowale to fill spot

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 1:00 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed running back Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury Thursday and signed former Tampa Bay running back Dare Ogunbowale to fill his roster spot.

Ogunbowale could be in uniform for the team’s opener Sunday against Indianapolis since Jacksonville has little depth at the position. The Jaguars waived Leonard Fournette last week, put Ryquell Armstead on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks and then lost Ozigbo in practice Wednesday.

That left them with undrafted rookie James Robinson, third-down back Chris Thompson and fullback Bruce Miller available. Another undrafted rookie running back, Nathan Cottrell, could be called up from the practice squad.

Ogunbowale has 11 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns to go with 35 receptions for 286 yards in 20 NFL games. He was a special teams captain with the Buccaneers.

He also spent time with Houston and Washington, where he played for current Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden.

