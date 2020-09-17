Indianapolis, Minnesota try to rebound from Week 1 losses

MINNESOTA (0-1) at INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Colts by 3 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

MINNESOTA (0-1) at INDIANAPOLIS (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Colts by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Vikings 0-1; Colts 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 17-7-1

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Vikings 34-6 on Dec. 18, 2016 at Minnesota

LAST WEEK – Packers beat Vikings 43-34; Jaguars beat Colts 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Vikings No. 16, Colts No. 25

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (12), PASS (11).

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (29), PASS (31).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (23), PASS (3).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (11), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Minnesota has lost five straight in the series, its last win coming in December 1997. … The Vikings are 0-11 all-time in Baltimore and Indianapolis and haven’t started 0-2 since 2013. … Minnesota has lost four of its last five, including a playoff-eliminating loss at San Francisco. … Last week against Green Bay, the defense allowed 43 points, the most in Mike Zimmer’s seven-year tenure, and 524 total yards, the second-highest total under Zimmer. … Minnesota DE Danielle Hunter will miss his second straight game after being placed on injured reserve. … The Vikings’ only other appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium was Andrew Luck’s home debut Sept. 16, 2012. Safety Harrison Smith and tight end Kyle Rudolph are the only players still on the roster from that game. … Indianapolis has lost six of seven and three of its last four home openers. .. Team officials have announced up to 2,500 fans will be allowed inside the stadium. … QB Philip Rivers needs one win to tie Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 in career (124) and two touchdown passes to become the sixth player in league history with 400. He also has the fifth-longest streak of consecutive starts in league history (225). … Rivers needs 24 completions to pass Dan Marino (4,967) for fifth and 366 yards passing to become the sixth player in league history with 60,000. … Rivers threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the Chargers’ 39-10 loss to Minnesota last season. … Colts DE DeForest Buckner had one sack and a forced fumble in San Francisco’s playoff win over the Vikings last season. … Indy CB Xavier Rhodes will face his former team for the first time after spending his first seven seasons in Minnesota. Fantasy tip: After watching Davante Adams torch the Vikings’ young secondary, four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton could have a big rebound after blaming himself for last week’s loss.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.