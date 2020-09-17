Goff, Wentz meet for 2nd time since going 1-2 in 2016 draft

LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0) at PHILADELPHIA (0-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE — Rams by 1 RECORD VS.…

LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0) at PHILADELPHIA (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Rams 1-0, Eagles 0-1

SERIES RECORD – Eagles lead 22-19-1

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Rams 30-23, Dec. 16, 2018 at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK – Rams beat Cowboys 20-17; Eagles lost to Washington 27-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 9, Eagles No. 21

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (8)

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (22), PASS (20)

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS (21t)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (5), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rams QB Jared Goff and Eagles QB Carson Wentz were drafted 1-2 in 2016. … Eagles have won six in a row against the Rams, scoring 30-plus points in five straight. … Rams are 3-0 in road openers under Sean McVay. They’re 20-8 away from home during his three seasons, but half those losses were last season. … McVay is coaching his 50th regular-season game. His 34 wins in 49 games are tied with Bruce Arians and behind only Jim Harbaugh among all coaches hired in the 21st century. … RB Malcolm Brown rushed for 79 yards, two TDs last week in Rams’ first game without Todd Gurley. Brown will share carries with rookie Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson again. … Rams play four of next five on road, including Buffalo next week. They’re flying home between games due to COVID-19 restrictions. … Rookie S Jordan Fuller was Rams’ biggest surprise in season opener. The sixth-round pick from Ohio State led team with eight tackles, including a game-changing stop on Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb on fourth down. … Eagles have won six in a row against the Rams, scoring 30-plus points in five straight. … Eagles coach Doug Pederson is 2-0 vs. McVay. Both wins were in Los Angeles. Nick Foles was the starting QB in the last one. Eagles were 13 1/2-point underdogs. … Eagles are 23-9 at home in regular season under Pederson. … Philadelphia is 4-0 in home openers with Pederson. … Wentz had 12 TDs, two picks at home in 2019. He tore two knee ligaments in December 2017 at the Rams but tossed four TDs. … TE Dallas Goedert had career-high 101 yards receiving in Week 1. … DE Josh Sweat had sack, forced fumble, played career-high 49 snaps last week. … Fantasy tip: TE Zach Ertz had only three catches last week, one TD. He has at least nine catches and 90 yards in four of last five games at home.

