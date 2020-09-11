CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 4 Smithsonian museums to reopen Friday | When could DC-area workers return to the office? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NFL News » Football returns with 19.3…

Football returns with 19.3 million viewers on NBC

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 19.3 million fans turned on NBC to watch the NFL’s season kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, or 13 percent fewer viewers than 2019’s opening game.

The Nielsen company said last year’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was seen by 22.2 million people.

NBC touted it as the “most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl.” That’s true, although because of COVID-19, there were several months without any live sports on TV. Thursday represented the first day that every major professional sport had games on the same day.

NBC said there was a bump in live streaming of the game. With online added in, viewership was down 11 percent from last year.

Even with a middling Nielsen report from opening night, the return of football is a huge relief for broadcast television networks. The most-watched TV show last week, “60 Minutes,” reached 6.5 million viewers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up