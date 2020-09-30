CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U Street Music Hall announces closure | Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Latest test results in DC region
Home » NFL News » Dolphins' Tagovailoa misses practice…

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa misses practice because of illness

The Associated Press

September 30, 2020, 9:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed practice Wednesday because of an illness that wasn’t related to the coronavirus, coach Brian Flores said.

The Dolphins’ top draft pick and former Alabama star has yet to play as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Their other quarterback, rookie Reid Sinnett, is on the practice squad.

Miami (1-2) plays host to Seattle (3-0) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up