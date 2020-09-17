Defending NFC champ 49ers look to avoid 0-2 start vs. Jets

SAN FRANCISCO (0-1) at NEW YORK JETS (0-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – 49ers by 7 1/2…

SAN FRANCISCO (0-1) at NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – 49ers 1-0; Jets 0-1

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 10-3

LAST MEETING – Jets beat 49ers 23-17 on Dec. 11, 2016, at Santa Clara, California

LAST WEEK – 49ers lost to Cardinals 24-20; Jets lost to Bills 27-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – 49ers No. 12; Jets No. 32

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (16), PASS (14).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26t), RUSH (31), PASS (15t).

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (25).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26t), RUSH (12), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The 49ers are playing the first of back-to-back games at MetLife Stadium with their matchup with the Jets this week and the Giants next week. … San Francisco is coming off a season-opening loss in which it blew a fourth-quarter lead to Arizona. The 49ers are the first Super Bowl runner-up to lose a season opener since Carolina fell 21-20 to Denver in 2016. The last one to start 0-2 was Seattle in 2015. … Combined with their Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, the 49ers have lost consecutive games when leading after three quarters for the second time in the last 17 seasons. It also happened in 2013 against Carolina and New Orleans. … The 49ers will be without star CB Richard Sherman, placed on the injured reserve list with a strained calf. They might also not have All-Pro TE George Kittle, who sprained a knee against Arizona. … San Francisco played the opener without two of its top WRs in Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring). The 49ers agreed to a deal with WR Mohamed Sanu to provide depth. … After the first two drives for the 49ers, QB Jimmy Garoppolo went 16 for 30 for 167 yards, one TD and an 80.8 rating. … Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon became the first pair of 49ers running backs with TD catches in a single game since 1985 (Roger Craig and Wendell Tyler). Mostert’s 76-yard TD was the longest completion in Garoppolo’s career. … The 49ers converted only 2 of 11 third-down chances (18.2%) for their worst efficiency since going 1 for 8 in Week 12 of 2018 against Tampa Bay. … Jaquiski Tartt had an INT in the opener, the first pick by a 49ers safety since he had one in Week 8 vs. the Cardinals in 2018 against Josh Rosen. … The Jets are coming off a dismal showing in their season opener, a loss to Buffalo that team CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson called “a mess.” … Six of New York’s 11 offensive drives were three-and-outs. The Jets held the ball for only 18:44, tying Minnesota for the shortest time of possession in the league. … New York will be without RB Le’Veon Bell, placed on IR with a hamstring injury. That means 37-year-old Frank Gore is likely to be the starter against the team with which he began his NFL career in 2005 and played 10 seasons. … QB Sam Darnold struggled mightily against Buffalo, finishing 13 of 26 for 157 yards with a touchdown — a 69-yard play to Jamison Crowder — and an interception. Those numbers are respectable only because of a strong final drive during which he was 8 of 9 for 58 yards. … Crowder’s status for the game was uncertain as he was dealing with a hamstring injury … S Marcus Maye had 10 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, two passes defensed, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. … Fantasy tip: Mostert should be a must-start against a Jets defense susceptible to big plays. The 49ers have a three-man backfield in Mostert, McKinnon and Tevin Coleman, but Mostert’s speed and dual-threat ability could result in big fantasy numbers Sunday.

