Colts lose RB Mack to Achilles tendon injury vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing starting running back Marlon Mack in the first half with a right Achilles tendon injury.

Mack caught a 3-yard pass at the Colts 48 midway through the second quarter and immediately went down before grabbing at his foot. The injury was initially described as an ankle injury before coach Frank Reich said after the game that it was Mack’s Achilles tendon.

“He will get a scan tomorrow,” Reich said. “That’s all we know for right now.”

Mack topped the 1,000-yard mark for the first time last season and is in the final year of his rookie contract. Losing him would be a huge blow, although Indy drafted Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor in the second round.

The New York Jets finished their game without starting running back Le’Veon Bell, who was ruled out in the second half because of a hamstring injury in a 27-17 loss to Buffalo. Linebacker Blake Cashman has a groin injury. Bell appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second quarter but returned briefly in the second half.

“I’m mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half,” Jets coach Adam Gase said about Bell. “That (first half) play looked bad. I was watching him and I thought it was going to be a touchdown and he got grabbed and just the way he kind of planted and torqued, it looked really bad.”

Miami struggled for most of the game offensively in a 21-11 loss to the Patriots and lost top receiver DeVante Parker, who left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. He caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

“We’ll take a look at him over the course of the week,” Miami coach Brian Flores said. “I don’t have a status update now. We’ll see what that looks like in the coming days.”

Here was some other injury news from around the NFL:

Buffalo lost outside linebacker Matt Milano to a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not return after hurting his shoulder while trying to tackle Jets receiver Jamison Crowder, who scored on a 69-yard touchdown catch and run.

“We’ll see what happens this week. We hope and pray we get them back,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Milano and Edmunds.

Seattle defensive end Rasheem Green left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. left with a leg injury and did not return. Linebacker Jacob Phillips left in the third quarter with a knee injury. The Browns were already down three projected starters in the secondary, including Grant Delpit, Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson.

Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley left in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost both right tackles to injuries with Trent Brown leaving with a calf injury in the first quarter and Sam Young in the third quarter with a groin issue.

Carolina’s No. 1 cornerback Donte Jackson left with an ankle injury early in the first quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Rasul Douglas.

The Eagles lost veteran defensive end Vinny Curry in the fourth quarter to a hamstring injury and defensive end Brandon Graham was evaluated for a head injury. Right tackle Jack Driscoll left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Green Bay left guard Lucas Patrick was forced out in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. In the fourth quarter, right guard Lane Taylor was taken off on a cart with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark had a groin injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Arizona safety Jalen Thompson left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and starting center Mason Cole left in the second half with a hamstring injury.

San Francisco receiver Richie James Jr. left in the second half with a hamstring injury, leaving the team with just three healthy receivers.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill hurt his left ankle and was carted off in the first quarter.

Cincinnati right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo hurt his left ankle in the third quarter.

