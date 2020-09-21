Browns healing up, 3 injured defenders back at practice

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are healing up. Ravaged by injuries during training camp, the team welcomed back starting…

Ravaged by injuries during training camp, the team welcomed back starting linebacker Mack Wilson and starting cornerback Greedy Williams on Monday as the Browns began getting ready for this week’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Also, nickel back Kevin Johnson was back on the field for the first time since he suffered a lacerated liver during an August practice and had to be hospitalized.

At one point, the Browns weren’t sure when or if Mack would return when he got carted off the field after hyperextending his right knee while breaking up a pass in practice on Aug 18. But the second-year pro from Alabama didn’t need surgery and has recovered more quickly than expected.

Wilson started 14 games as a rookie last season.

Williams missed Cleveland’s first two games with a shoulder injury suffered in practice. Terrance Mitchell started in his place on the opposite side of Denzel Ward.

Johnson, who signed by the Browns as a free agent this winter, had to be hospitalized after suffering his scary injury on Aug. 19. Johnson got landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant during a routine play. He spent several days at University Hospitals.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle, finger) was also back at practice after missing Thursday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Defensive ends Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and Adrian Clayborn (hip) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) worked on the side with trainers and medical staff during the short portion of practice open to media members.

