Browns, Bengals allowed 6000 fans at 2 home games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will be allowed to have up to 6,000 fans at two home games this season.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the teams have been granted a variance for a “two-game trial” on a state requirement limiting 1,500 people at outdoor gatherings.

The variance allows for no more than 1,500 fans in each side of the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout the games.

Cleveland will be permitted to have fans for its opener on Thursday, Sept. 17 against Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Browns can also have fans on Sept. 27 against Washington.

The Bengals home dates are Oct. 4 against Jacksonville and Oct. 25 against the Browns.

