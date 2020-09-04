Broncos cut ties with their leading tackler Todd Davis

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have released inside linebacker Todd Davis, their leading tackler in three of the last…

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have released inside linebacker Todd Davis, their leading tackler in three of the last four seasons.

The move Friday came on the same day the Broncos acquired linebacker Austin Calitro from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for defensive lineman Christian Covington.

Davis has been sidelined for a couple of weeks with a strained calf, although not as severe as a similar injury that he sustained last summer.

The Broncos claimed Davis off waivers in 2014 and appeared in 82 games, for them, including four playoff contests, in his six seasons in Denver.

Davis, who was due $4.5 million this season, is coming off his best season. He had 134 defensive stops last year despite missing the first two games.

The Broncos have retooled their linebacker corps of late despite not spending big money on the position in free agency or targeting linebacker in the early rounds of the NFL draft this spring.

When rookie linebacker Justin Strnad, a fifth-round pick, underwent season-ending wrist surgery last month, the Broncos signed Mark Barron, a ninth-year veteran who shined in Pittsburgh last season. Barron collected 82 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups in 2019, but the Steelers released him in a salary cap move.

Calitro is a third-year pro from Villanova who has 79 tackles in 29 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019). He had been claimed off waivers by the Bengals earlier this year.

