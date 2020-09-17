Bears try to go to 2-0, while Giants eye 1st win under Judge

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1) at CHICAGO (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS OPENING LINE — Bears by five RECORD VS.…

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1) at CHICAGO (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bears by five

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 0-1; Bears 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 34-24-2

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Giants 19-14, Nov. 24, 2019 at Chicago

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Steelers 26-16; Bears beat Lions 27-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 30, Bears No. 17

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (9).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (11t).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (7), PASS (20).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (23t), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Giants lost Monday night in coach Joe Judge’s debut. … New York has just 12 wins since the 2016 playoff season and fired coach Pat Shurmur after going 4-12 last year. … RB Saquon Barkley was held to 6 yards on 15 carries by Pittsburgh in one of his worst games since the Giants drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018. He also had just 59 yards on 17 attempts against Chicago last year. … WR Darius Slayton had six receptions for 102 yards in the opener, with two TDs. … QB Daniel Jones eyes his 14th consecutive game with at least one TD pass. … The Bears rallied from 17 down behind three fourth-quarter touchdown passes by Mitchell Trubisky, including a go-ahead 27-yarder to Anthony Miller with just under two minutes left. It was their first-season-opening victory since 2013. Chicago won its first three that year. … The Bears committed to the ground game, which they often ignored last season, in the opener with 149 yards on 28 carries. … Chicago’s defense — eighth overall in the NFL last season — gave up 426 yards against Detroit. The Monsters of the Midway gave up 400 yards or more just two times last season. … The Bears were 2 of 11 on third downs last week. … The Bears are 66-30-4 in home openers, the most wins for any team. … Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 242 yards against Detroit. … WR Allen Robinson caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Giants last year. … RB Tarik Cohen set career highs with 12 receptions for 156 yards and threw a touchdown pass at the end of regulation in Chicago’s overtime loss to the Giants in 2018. … … LB Khalil Mack has three sacks in three games — one in each meeting — against the Giants, plus two forced fumbles and a recovery. … Miller opened his third season with 76 yards on four catches. … CB Kyle Fuller set up the go-ahead TD against the Lions with an interception on a ball deflected by S Eddie Jackson. … Fantasy tip: Trubisky figures to get his opportunities against a shaky defense and will try to build on his strong finish last week.

