AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 3 0 0 384 1 2. Seattle Seahawks 3 0 0 365 3 3. Green Bay Packers 3 0 0 362 4 4. Baltimore Ravens 2 1 0 334 2 4. Buffalo Bills 3 0 0 334 5 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 0 0 326 6 7. New England Patriots 2 1 0 318 8 8. Tennessee Titans 3 0 0 301 11 9. Los Angeles Rams 2 1 0 277 7 10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 1 0 260 15 11. New Orleans Saints 1 2 0 251 10 12. San Francisco 49ers 2 1 0 248 13 13. Chicago Bears 3 0 0 241 16 14. Arizona Cardinals 2 1 0 240 9 15. Las Vegas Raiders 2 1 0 237 12 16. Indianapolis Colts 2 1 0 208 18 17. Dallas Cowboys 1 2 0 200 14 18. Cleveland Browns 2 1 0 183 22 19. Los Angeles Chargers 1 2 0 141 17 20. Carolina Panthers 1 2 0 124 29 20. Detroit Lions 1 2 0 124 30 22. Miami Dolphins 1 2 0 120 27 22. Houston Texans 0 3 0 120 21 24. Washington Football Team 1 2 0 117 20 25. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 2 0 114 19 26. Philadelphia Eagles 0 2 1 92 23 27. Minnesota Vikings 0 3 0 80 25 28. Cincinnati Bengals 0 2 1 75 28 29. Atlanta Falcons 0 3 0 74 24 30. Denver Broncos 0 3 0 49 26 31. New York Giants 0 3 0 24 31 32. New York Jets 0 3 0 13 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

