AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)
|3
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Seattle Seahawks
|3
|0
|0
|365
|3
|3. Green Bay Packers
|3
|0
|0
|362
|4
|4. Baltimore Ravens
|2
|1
|0
|334
|2
|4. Buffalo Bills
|3
|0
|0
|334
|5
|6. Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|0
|0
|326
|6
|7. New England Patriots
|2
|1
|0
|318
|8
|8. Tennessee Titans
|3
|0
|0
|301
|11
|9. Los Angeles Rams
|2
|1
|0
|277
|7
|10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|1
|0
|260
|15
|11. New Orleans Saints
|1
|2
|0
|251
|10
|12. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|1
|0
|248
|13
|13. Chicago Bears
|3
|0
|0
|241
|16
|14. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|1
|0
|240
|9
|15. Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|1
|0
|237
|12
|16. Indianapolis Colts
|2
|1
|0
|208
|18
|17. Dallas Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|200
|14
|18. Cleveland Browns
|2
|1
|0
|183
|22
|19. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|141
|17
|20. Carolina Panthers
|1
|2
|0
|124
|29
|20. Detroit Lions
|1
|2
|0
|124
|30
|22. Miami Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|120
|27
|22. Houston Texans
|0
|3
|0
|120
|21
|24. Washington Football Team
|1
|2
|0
|117
|20
|25. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|2
|0
|114
|19
|26. Philadelphia Eagles
|0
|2
|1
|92
|23
|27. Minnesota Vikings
|0
|3
|0
|80
|25
|28. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|2
|1
|75
|28
|29. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|3
|0
|74
|24
|30. Denver Broncos
|0
|3
|0
|49
|26
|31. New York Giants
|0
|3
|0
|24
|31
|32. New York Jets
|0
|3
|0
|13
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
