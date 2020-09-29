CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

September 29, 2020, 2:00 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 3 0 0 384 1
2. Seattle Seahawks 3 0 0 365 3
3. Green Bay Packers 3 0 0 362 4
4. Baltimore Ravens 2 1 0 334 2
4. Buffalo Bills 3 0 0 334 5
6. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 0 0 326 6
7. New England Patriots 2 1 0 318 8
8. Tennessee Titans 3 0 0 301 11
9. Los Angeles Rams 2 1 0 277 7
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 1 0 260 15
11. New Orleans Saints 1 2 0 251 10
12. San Francisco 49ers 2 1 0 248 13
13. Chicago Bears 3 0 0 241 16
14. Arizona Cardinals 2 1 0 240 9
15. Las Vegas Raiders 2 1 0 237 12
16. Indianapolis Colts 2 1 0 208 18
17. Dallas Cowboys 1 2 0 200 14
18. Cleveland Browns 2 1 0 183 22
19. Los Angeles Chargers 1 2 0 141 17
20. Carolina Panthers 1 2 0 124 29
20. Detroit Lions 1 2 0 124 30
22. Miami Dolphins 1 2 0 120 27
22. Houston Texans 0 3 0 120 21
24. Washington Football Team 1 2 0 117 20
25. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 2 0 114 19
26. Philadelphia Eagles 0 2 1 92 23
27. Minnesota Vikings 0 3 0 80 25
28. Cincinnati Bengals 0 2 1 75 28
29. Atlanta Falcons 0 3 0 74 24
30. Denver Broncos 0 3 0 49 26
31. New York Giants 0 3 0 24 31
32. New York Jets 0 3 0 13 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

