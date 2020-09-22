AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (7)
|2
|0
|0
|379
|1
|2. Baltimore Ravens (5)
|2
|0
|0
|376
|2
|3. Seattle Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|358
|4
|4. Green Bay Packers
|2
|0
|0
|348
|5
|5. Buffalo Bills
|2
|0
|0
|317
|7
|6. Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|315
|6
|7. Los Angeles Rams
|2
|0
|0
|303
|9
|8. New England Patriots
|1
|1
|0
|295
|8
|9. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|288
|10
|10. New Orleans Saints
|1
|1
|0
|281
|3
|11. Tennessee Titans
|2
|0
|0
|275
|11
|12. Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|0
|0
|259
|15
|13. San Francisco 49ers
|1
|1
|0
|227
|12
|14. Dallas Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|223
|13
|15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1
|1
|0
|220
|14
|16. Chicago Bears
|2
|0
|0
|209
|17
|17. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|180
|18
|18. Indianapolis Colts
|1
|1
|0
|168
|25
|19. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|1
|0
|151
|22
|20. Washington Football Team
|1
|1
|0
|142
|19
|21. Houston Texans
|0
|2
|0
|141
|19
|22. Cleveland Browns
|1
|1
|0
|130
|31
|23. Philadelphia Eagles
|0
|2
|0
|128
|21
|24. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|2
|0
|125
|23
|25. Minnesota Vikings
|0
|2
|0
|107
|16
|26. Denver Broncos
|0
|2
|0
|89
|24
|27. Miami Dolphins
|0
|2
|0
|69
|29
|28. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|2
|0
|68
|28
|29. Carolina Panthers
|0
|2
|0
|59
|27
|30. Detroit Lions
|0
|2
|0
|55
|26
|31. New York Giants
|0
|2
|0
|38
|30
|32. New York Jets
|0
|2
|0
|13
|32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci,
John Clayton,
John Czarnecki,
Tony Dungy,
Bob Glauber,
Rick Gosselin,
Pat Kirwan,
Jeff Legwold,
Alex Marvez,
Jim Miller,
Jenny Vrentas,
Charean Williams,
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
