AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (10)
|1
|0
|0
|382
|4
|2. Baltimore Ravens (2)
|1
|0
|0
|371
|1
|3. New Orleans Saints
|1
|0
|0
|353
|2
|4. Seattle Seahawks
|1
|0
|0
|351
|6
|5. Green Bay Packers
|1
|0
|0
|333
|5
|6. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|315
|15
|7. Buffalo Bills
|1
|0
|0
|299
|9
|8. New England Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|291
|7
|9. Los Angeles Rams
|1
|0
|0
|278
|13
|10. Arizona Cardinals
|1
|0
|0
|270
|23
|11. Tennessee Titans
|1
|0
|0
|260
|12
|12. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|1
|0
|254
|3
|13. Dallas Cowboys
|0
|1
|0
|232
|14
|14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
|1
|0
|219
|19
|15. Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|197
|20
|16. Minnesota Vikings
|0
|1
|0
|187
|8
|17. Chicago Bears
|1
|0
|0
|179
|16
|18. Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|164
|27
|19. Washington Football Team
|1
|0
|0
|156
|30
|19. Houston Texans
|0
|1
|0
|156
|10
|21. Philadelphia Eagles
|0
|1
|0
|144
|11
|22. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|143
|26
|23. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|1
|0
|141
|18
|24. Denver Broncos
|0
|1
|0
|117
|17
|25. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|1
|0
|111
|21
|26. Detroit Lions
|0
|1
|0
|101
|31
|27. Carolina Panthers
|0
|1
|0
|79
|28
|28. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|1
|0
|72
|32
|29. Miami Dolphins
|0
|1
|0
|65
|25
|30. New York Giants
|0
|1
|0
|62
|29
|31. Cleveland Browns
|0
|1
|0
|37
|24
|32. New York Jets
|0
|1
|0
|17
|22
___
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci,
John Clayton,
John Czarnecki,
Tony Dungy,
Bob Glauber,
Rick Gosselin,
Pat Kirwan,
Jeff Legwold,
Alex Marvez,
Jim Miller,
Jenny Vrentas,
Charean Williams,
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
