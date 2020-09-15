AP Pro32-Power Rankings

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 2:40 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10) 1 0 0 382 4
2. Baltimore Ravens (2) 1 0 0 371 1
3. New Orleans Saints 1 0 0 353 2
4. Seattle Seahawks 1 0 0 351 6
5. Green Bay Packers 1 0 0 333 5
6. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 0 0 315 15
7. Buffalo Bills 1 0 0 299 9
8. New England Patriots 1 0 0 291 7
9. Los Angeles Rams 1 0 0 278 13
10. Arizona Cardinals 1 0 0 270 23
11. Tennessee Titans 1 0 0 260 12
12. San Francisco 49ers 0 1 0 254 3
13. Dallas Cowboys 0 1 0 232 14
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 1 0 219 19
15. Las Vegas Raiders 1 0 0 197 20
16. Minnesota Vikings 0 1 0 187 8
17. Chicago Bears 1 0 0 179 16
18. Los Angeles Chargers 1 0 0 164 27
19. Washington Football Team 1 0 0 156 30
19. Houston Texans 0 1 0 156 10
21. Philadelphia Eagles 0 1 0 144 11
22. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 0 0 143 26
23. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 141 18
24. Denver Broncos 0 1 0 117 17
25. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 111 21
26. Detroit Lions 0 1 0 101 31
27. Carolina Panthers 0 1 0 79 28
28. Cincinnati Bengals 0 1 0 72 32
29. Miami Dolphins 0 1 0 65 25
30. New York Giants 0 1 0 62 29
31. Cleveland Browns 0 1 0 37 24
32. New York Jets 0 1 0 17 22

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci,

John Clayton,

John Czarnecki,

Tony Dungy,

Bob Glauber,

Rick Gosselin,

Pat Kirwan,

Jeff Legwold,

Alex Marvez,

Jim Miller,

Jenny Vrentas,

Charean Williams,

