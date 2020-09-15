AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (10) 1 0 0 382 4 2. Baltimore Ravens (2) 1 0 0 371 1 3. New Orleans Saints 1 0 0 353 2 4. Seattle Seahawks 1 0 0 351 6 5. Green Bay Packers 1 0 0 333 5 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 0 0 315 15 7. Buffalo Bills 1 0 0 299 9 8. New England Patriots 1 0 0 291 7 9. Los Angeles Rams 1 0 0 278 13 10. Arizona Cardinals 1 0 0 270 23 11. Tennessee Titans 1 0 0 260 12 12. San Francisco 49ers 0 1 0 254 3 13. Dallas Cowboys 0 1 0 232 14 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 1 0 219 19 15. Las Vegas Raiders 1 0 0 197 20 16. Minnesota Vikings 0 1 0 187 8 17. Chicago Bears 1 0 0 179 16 18. Los Angeles Chargers 1 0 0 164 27 19. Washington Football Team 1 0 0 156 30 19. Houston Texans 0 1 0 156 10 21. Philadelphia Eagles 0 1 0 144 11 22. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 0 0 143 26 23. Atlanta Falcons 0 1 0 141 18 24. Denver Broncos 0 1 0 117 17 25. Indianapolis Colts 0 1 0 111 21 26. Detroit Lions 0 1 0 101 31 27. Carolina Panthers 0 1 0 79 28 28. Cincinnati Bengals 0 1 0 72 32 29. Miami Dolphins 0 1 0 65 25 30. New York Giants 0 1 0 62 29 31. Cleveland Browns 0 1 0 37 24 32. New York Jets 0 1 0 17 22

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci,

John Clayton,

John Czarnecki,

Tony Dungy,

Bob Glauber,

Rick Gosselin,

Pat Kirwan,

Jeff Legwold,

Alex Marvez,

Jim Miller,

Jenny Vrentas,

Charean Williams,

