2020 AFC South Team Schedules

|All Times Eastern
|AFC SOUTH
|Houston Texans
Sept. 10 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sept. 20 Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 11 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 25 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 1 BYE
Nov. 8 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 15 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 26 at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 19 or 20 at Indianapolis, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 27 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 3 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Indianapolis Colts
Sept. 13 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 20 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 27 New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 11 at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 8 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 12 at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)
Nov. 22 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 29 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 19 or 20 at Pittsburgh, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 27 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 3 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
Sept. 13 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 20 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 24 Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Oct. 4 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 11 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 8 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 15 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 29 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 20 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 27 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jan. 3 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Tennessee Titans
Sept. 14 at Denver, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 20 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 27 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 11 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 25 BYE
Nov. 1 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 8 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 12 Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)
Nov. 22 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 29 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 19 or 20 Detroit, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 27 at Green Bay*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Jan. 3 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
* – Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD.
** – NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.
