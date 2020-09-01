2020 AFC South Team Schedules

All Times Eastern AFC SOUTH Houston Texans Sept. 10 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC) Sept. 20 Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.…

Sept. 10 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 20 Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 at Indianapolis, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 13 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 12 at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Nov. 22 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 at Pittsburgh, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Sept. 13 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 Miami, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Oct. 4 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 20 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 27 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans

Sept. 14 at Denver, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 12 Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Nov. 22 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 Detroit, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 at Green Bay*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Jan. 3 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* – Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD.

** – NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.

