Panthers sign ‘Hard Knocks’ Andrew Vollert to roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel on Sunday.

Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released on Aug. 1.

The undrafted 25-year-old tight end suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason and was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers and was hoping to battle back and make the roster this season.

Lewis spent time with Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the Saints in 2018. He was the intended receiver on the controversial non-call pass interference against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

Lewis spent his first three seasons with New Orleans before joining Detroit in the 2019 offseason. After the Lions cut him last August, Lewis played for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades. He re-signed with the Saints in mid-March, but was cut earlier this month. He has 20 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns in 34 career games.

Michael spent most of his pro career with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders, playing in 24 games with 132 receptions with 1,215 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Michel’s brother, Sony, is a running back for the Patriots.

In corresponding moves, the team cut linebackers Jason Ferris and Kyahva Tezino, tight end Cam Sutton and wide receiver WR DeAndrew White.

Carolina’s roster remains at 80 players.

