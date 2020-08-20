Miller, Gordon, Davis among rash of injuries at Broncos camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Inside linebacker Todd Davis, the Denver Broncos’ leading tackler in three of the last four seasons,…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Inside linebacker Todd Davis, the Denver Broncos’ leading tackler in three of the last four seasons, injured his left calf during a padded practice Thursday. Teammates Von Miller and Melvin Gordon also got hurt.

Rookie speedster K.J. Hamler was held out with a hamstring injury that coach Vic Fangio said will sideline the team’s second-round draft pick for two weeks.

Davis got hurt during team drills toward the end of practice, was helped to the sideline and then carted into the training room. He later went for an MRI.

It’s the same calf that Davis tore last year on the first day of training camp. He missed eight weeks and the first two regular season games but still posted a career-best 134 tackles to lead he team. He also ranked third in the NFL with 9.6 defensive stops per game.

Miller and Gordon were removed from practice as a precaution.

“Von tweaked his elbow so we pulled him out and Melvin tweaked his ribs, so we pulled him out, too,” Fangio said. “Don’t know the severity of either one.”

The rash of injuries came on a day that started with rookie receiver/returner Hamler also sidelined.

“K.J.’s got a hamstring that he’s been trying to work through. He hasn’t been able to do that,” Fangio said. “And he’ll be on the shelf for a couple of weeks.”

General manager John Elway bypassed a big need at tackle in the NFL draft to select Hamler in the second round. With Jerry Jeudy his top pick, the surprising selection of the Penn State speedster marked the first time in franchise history that the Broncos used their top two picks on wide receivers.

Also missing practice were wide receiver Juwann Winfree (groin), tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and tight end Austin Fort (knee surgery).

