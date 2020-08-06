List of players to opt out of playing the 2020 NFL season

Players who have opted out of playing the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus:
Arizona Cardinals — T Marcus Gilbert
Baltimore Ravens — OL Andre Smith, KR De’Anthony Thomas
Buffalo Bills — CB E.J. Gaines, DT Star Lotulelei
Carolina Panthers — LB Jordan Mack, LB Christian Miller
Chicago Bears — DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas
Cincinnati Bengals — T Isaiah Prince, DT Josh Tupou
Cleveland Browns — DT Andrew Billings, T Drake Dorbeck, G Drew Forbes, G Colby Gossett, G Malcolm Pridgeon
Dallas Cowboys — CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry, FB Jamize Olawale
Denver Broncos — T Ja’Wuan James, DT Kyle Peko
Detroit Lions — WR Geronimo Allison, DT John Atkins, C Russell Bodine
Green Bay Packers — WR Devin Funchess
Houston Texans — DT Eddie Vanderdoes
Indianapolis Colts — S Rolan Milligan, LB Skai Moore, CB Marvell Tell
Jacksonville Jaguars — EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Al Woods
Kansas City Chiefs — G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T Lucas Niang, RB Damien Williams
Las Vegas Raiders — LB Ukeme Eligwe, CB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga
Los Angeles Rams — T Chandler Brewer
Miami Dolphins — WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson
Minnesota Vikings — DT Michael Pierce
New England Patriots — RB Brandon Bolden, T Marcus Cannon, S Patrick Chung, LB Dont’a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Marqise Lee, OL Najee Toran, FB Dan Vitale
New Orleans Saints — TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick
New York Giants — CB Sam Beal, WR Da’Mari Scott, T Nate Solder
New York Jets — WR Josh Doctson, OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley
Philadelphia Eagles — WR Marquise Goodwin
San Francisco 49ers — WR Travis Benjamin, T Shon Coleman
Seattle Seahawks — G Chance Warmack
Tampa Bay — T Brad Seaton
Tennessee Titans — OL Anthony McKinney
Washington — DE Caleb Brantley, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons,
