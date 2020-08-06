List of players to opt out of playing the 2020 NFL season The Associated Press

Players who have opted out of playing the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus: Arizona Cardinals — T Marcus Gilbert Baltimore Ravens — OL Andre Smith, KR De'Anthony Thomas Buffalo Bills — CB E.J. Gaines, DT Star Lotulelei Carolina Panthers — LB Jordan Mack, LB Christian Miller Chicago Bears — DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas Cincinnati Bengals — T Isaiah Prince, DT Josh Tupou Cleveland Browns — DT Andrew Billings, T Drake Dorbeck, G Drew Forbes, G Colby Gossett, G Malcolm Pridgeon Dallas Cowboys — CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry, FB Jamize Olawale Denver Broncos — T Ja'Wuan James, DT Kyle Peko Detroit Lions — WR Geronimo Allison, DT John Atkins, C Russell Bodine Green Bay Packers — WR Devin Funchess Houston Texans — DT Eddie Vanderdoes Indianapolis Colts — S Rolan Milligan, LB Skai Moore, CB Marvell Tell Jacksonville Jaguars — EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Al Woods Kansas City Chiefs — G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T Lucas Niang, RB Damien Williams Las Vegas Raiders — LB Ukeme Eligwe, CB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga Los Angeles Rams — T Chandler Brewer Miami Dolphins — WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson Minnesota Vikings — DT Michael Pierce New England Patriots — RB Brandon Bolden, T Marcus Cannon, S Patrick Chung, LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Marqise Lee, OL Najee Toran, FB Dan Vitale New Orleans Saints — TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick New York Giants — CB Sam Beal, WR Da'Mari Scott, T Nate Solder New York Jets — WR Josh Doctson, OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley Philadelphia Eagles — WR Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers — WR Travis Benjamin, T Shon Coleman Seattle Seahawks — G Chance Warmack Tampa Bay — T Brad Seaton Tennessee Titans — OL Anthony McKinney Washington — DE Caleb Brantley, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons,