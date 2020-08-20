CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to reopen testing sites | Fairfax Co. schools emphasizing mental health | Latest coronavirus test results
Lions put DT Jashon Cornell on IR after injury in practice

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 2:30 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell on injured reserve, two days after he was carted off the field.

Detroit also signed running back Wes Hills and receiver Chris Lacy on Thursday and released fullback Luke Sellers.

Cornell hurt his lower left leg during a one-on-one drill, matching up defensive and offensive linemen. Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line.

The Lions put Hills back on the roster after cutting him Monday. Lacy had 10 receptions in seven games in Detroit last season.

