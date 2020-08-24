Falcons release former starting guard Jamon Brown

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released guard Jamon Brown, who started nine games in 2019. The…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released guard Jamon Brown, who started nine games in 2019.

The Falcons signed Brown and another veteran guard, James Carpenter, to free-agent deals before the 2019 season. The team hoped the veterans would provide stability to a problem area, but instead there was more turnover through the season.

Brown was facing an uphill fight for a starting job in training camp.

Rookie Matt Hennessey could start at left guard while 2019 first-round pick Chris Lindstrom is expected to start at right guard.

Brown was entering the second year of a three-year deal worth $18.75 million before Monday’s release. He appeared in 10 games in 2019.

Brown, who started eight games for the New York Giants in 2018, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2015 draft.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.