Eagles coach Doug Pederson back after bout with coronavirus

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 1:20 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson has returned to the team after missing less than two weeks because of the coronavirus.

Pederson said he stayed engaged with the team virtually and watched practices on video while quarantining at home.

“I obviously didn’t want to miss any time. I was able to still run the team from my home,” Pederson said Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Pederson enters his fifth season as Philadelphia’s head coach. He has led the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory following the 2017 season.

