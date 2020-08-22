CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NFL News » Dolphins' Fitzpatrick returns to…

Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick returns to camp after 1-day absence

The Associated Press

August 22, 2020, 9:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons.

Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances Friday in Fitzpatrick’s absence, coach Brian Flores said.

“I thought they both made some good throws,” he said. “They both made some not-so-good throws.”

Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami’s most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up