Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick back at practice after mother’s death

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Monday after missing a scrimmage following his mother’s death.

Fitzpatrick left just before the scrimmage began Saturday after learning of the death of his mother, Lori. He also missed an earlier practice because of her illness.

Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.

