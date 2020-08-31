CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC gym can't collect fees on canceled memberships | Prince George's Co. schools launch virtual resources | Latest coronavirus test results
Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick back at practice after mother’s death

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 9:23 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Monday after missing a scrimmage following his mother’s death.

Fitzpatrick left just before the scrimmage began Saturday after learning of the death of his mother, Lori. He also missed an earlier practice because of her illness.

Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.

