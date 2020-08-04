CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NFL News » Dolphins' 2017 3rd-round pick…

Dolphins’ 2017 3rd-round pick Cordrea Tankersley waived

The Associated Press

August 4, 2020, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was activated off the reserve-COVID-19 list and then waived Tuesday.

Tankersley was a third-round draft pick in 2017 who has started 11 NFL games, all as a rookie.

He has no career interceptions and missed last season recovering from a knee injury suffered in November 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up