Cardinals CB Alford likely out for season with injury

The Associated Press

August 18, 2020, 2:17 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months. Kingsbury did not specify the injury, but the NFL Network reported that the cornerback tore a pectoral muscle during practice on Sunday.

Alford missed all of the 2019 season because of a broken leg. He played six seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals prior to last year. He was expected to be the team’s other starting cornerback opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.

Alford’s absence likely means more playing time for Byron Murphy, Kevin Peterson and Chris Jones.

