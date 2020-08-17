2020 NFL Schedule

All Times Eastern Thursday, Sept. 10 Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC) Sunday, Sept. 13 Seattle at Atlanta, 1…

All Times Eastern Thursday, Sept. 10

Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 13

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 14

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Tennessee at Denver, 10:10 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 2 Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3 Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4 Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5 Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Oct. 11

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 6 Thursday, Oct. 15

Kansas City at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 18

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 19

Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 7 Thursday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Oct. 25

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 8 Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Nov. 1

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 9 Thursday, Nov. 5

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Nov. 8

Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 9

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 10 Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11 Thursday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Nov. 22

Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 12 Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston at Detroit (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13 Thursday, Dec. 3

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Dec. 6

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 7

Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14 Thursday, Dec. 10

New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Sunday, Dec. 13

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15 Thursday, Dec. 17

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Saturday, Dec. 19

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Carolina at Green Bay, TBD (TBD)

Houston at Indianapolis, TBD (TBD)

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, TBD (TBD)

Detroit at Tennessee, TBD (TBD)

Sunday, Dec. 20

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16 Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Saturday, Dec. 26

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 26

San Francisco at Arizona, TBD (TBD)

Tampa Bay at Detroit, TBD (TBD)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Miami at Las Vegas, TBD (TBD)

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, TBD (TBD)

Sunday, Dec. 27

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17 Sunday, Jan. 3

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

* NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.

