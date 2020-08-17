2020 NFL Schedule

|All Times Eastern
|Thursday, Sept. 10
Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday, Sept. 13
Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Tennessee at Denver, 10:10 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 2
|Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sunday, Sept. 20
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 3
|Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sunday, Sept. 27
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 4
|Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sunday, Oct. 4
Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 5
|Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Oct. 11
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 6
|Thursday, Oct. 15
Kansas City at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)
|Sunday, Oct. 18
Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Oct. 19
Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 7
|Thursday, Oct. 22
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Oct. 25
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 8
|Thursday, Oct. 29
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Nov. 1
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 9
|Thursday, Nov. 5
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Nov. 8
Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Nov. 9
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 10
|Thursday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Nov. 15
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Nov. 16
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 11
|Thursday, Nov. 19
Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Nov. 22
Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Nov. 23
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 12
|Thursday, Nov. 26
Houston at Detroit (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday, Nov. 29
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Nov. 30
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 13
|Thursday, Dec. 3
Dallas at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Dec. 6
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Dec. 7
Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 14
|Thursday, Dec. 10
New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Sunday, Dec. 13
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Dec. 14
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 15
|Thursday, Dec. 17
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Saturday, Dec. 19
TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)
|Saturday, Dec. 19
Carolina at Green Bay, TBD (TBD)
Houston at Indianapolis, TBD (TBD)
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, TBD (TBD)
Detroit at Tennessee, TBD (TBD)
|Sunday, Dec. 20
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Dec. 21
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 16
|Friday, Dec. 25
Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
|Saturday, Dec. 26
TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)
|Saturday, Dec. 26
San Francisco at Arizona, TBD (TBD)
Tampa Bay at Detroit, TBD (TBD)
Denver at L.A. Chargers, TBD (TBD)
Miami at Las Vegas, TBD (TBD)
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, TBD (TBD)
|Sunday, Dec. 27
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Dec. 28
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 17
|Sunday, Jan. 3
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
* NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.
