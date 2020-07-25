CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
TE Adam Shaheen traded to Dolphins by Bears for draft pick

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 8:19 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tight end Adam Shaheen was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Chicago Bears on Saturday for a conditional late-round draft pick.

Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting games and catching four touchdown passes. His roster spot with the team in 2020 was in jeopardy. In Miami, he’ll compete with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

Chicago took Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 draft.

