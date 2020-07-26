CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 27 states named in DC order | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Patriots trim roster to NFL-mandated 80 players before camp

The Associated Press

July 26, 2020, 7:44 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have trimmed their roster to the NFL-mandated 80 players ahead of the start of training camp.

New England released nine players Sunday: quarterbacks J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, receivers Will Hastings, Sean Riley and Isaiah Zuber, defensive backs Malik Gant and Adarius Pickett, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive lineman Courtney Wallace.

Hastings, Lewerke, Riley, Smith, Tezino, Wallace and Zuber were signed as undrafted rookie free agents in May.

Rookies are set to report to camp on Monday. Veterans are scheduled to arrive at the team facility on Tuesday.

