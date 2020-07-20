Giants head into first training camp under coach Joe Judge

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-12) CAMP SITE: East Rutherford, New Jersey LAST YEAR: Giants’ third straight horrible season led to coach…

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-12)

CAMP SITE: East Rutherford, New Jersey

LAST YEAR: Giants’ third straight horrible season led to coach Pat Shurmur losing his job after just two years. Jones took over as starting quarterback after two games. Manning retired after 16-year career that included two Super Bowl victories. But, New York has made playoffs once since 2012, most recently in 2016 season under then first-year coach Ben McAdoo.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Judge, CB James Bradberry, LB Blake Martinez, LB Kyler Fackrell, RB Dion Lewis, S Nate Ebner, LS Casey Kreiter, T Andrew Thomas, S Xavier McDaniel, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, defensive coordinator Pat Graham.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: T Mike Remmers., DB Michael Thomas, LS Zak DeOssie.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Virus has potential to limit Judge and Giants. Organized team activities, which were scheduled to start April 6, were canceled and replaced by virtual meetings. Three-day mandatory camp in June also was lost. Training camp will give Judge his first chance to work with team. Loss of preseason games takes away valuable evaluation tool. Cards seemingly stacked against Judge for his first run as top man, but insists he is facing same obstacles as every other NFL team.

CAMP NEEDS: Get O-Line working, find pass rush and make defense a lot better. New O-Line coach Marc Colombo needs to get Thomas, the first-round pick, ready in hurry, whether at left or right tackle. Nate Solder will play side Thomas doesn’t. Center is question mark with Jon Halapio coming off injury again. Expect big years for Jones and Barkley if line improves. Graham needs to find pass rush with LB Markus Golden unsigned, fit in his new players at linebacker and find right combination in secondary. Bradberry will help there. Off the field issues need to be answered. DeAndre Baker, one of three first-round picks last year, was arrested in May on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges. K Aldrick Rosas, who was coming off sub-par year, also arrested in June for leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

EXPECTATIONS: Offense has potential to be good if Jones and Barkley stay healthy and O-Line clicks. Defense is major question mark. Giants still chasing Philadelphia and Dallas in the NFC East. A .500 record would be step forward and rare quick start would help.

