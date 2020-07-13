CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
Home » NFL News » Browns sign LB Jacob…

Browns sign LB Jacob Phillips, third-round pick from LSU

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have signed LSU linebacker and third-round pick Jacob Phillips, leaving safety Grant Delpit as their only unsigned 2020 selection.

Phillips was taken with the No. 97 overall pick by the Browns, who have overhauled their linebacking unit after not re-signing free agents Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey.

Phillips led the national champion Tigers and SEC in tackles last season. He had eight tackles in LSU’s title game win over Clemson.

Delpit, who also played at LSU, is the only rookie pick not yet signed by the Browns. Cleveland’s first-year players are scheduled to report to training camp late next week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up