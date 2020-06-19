NFL Network, RedZone goes dark on DISH Network, Sling TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL Network and NFL RedZone went dark on DISH Network and Sling TV Thursday night as…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL Network and NFL RedZone went dark on DISH Network and Sling TV Thursday night as both sides try to reach a new distribution agreement.

The league said in a release that “while NFL Media remains committed to negotiating an agreement and has offered terms consistent with those in place with other distributors, DISH has not agreed.”

DISH said on its website that “the NFL has chosen to remove their channels during these unprecedented times” and that they hope to reach an agreement before the season starts. The NFL is still deep into the offseason with preseason games not scheduled to begin for another two months.

The lack of an agreement impacts 11.32 million subscribers. DISH has 9.01 million and Sling TV accounts for another 2.31 million.

___

