San Francisco 10 3 6 7—26 Seattle 0 0 7 14—21 First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 47, 7:35. Drive: 10 plays, 50 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Clowney 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-12; Garoppolo 11 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-7; Garoppolo 12 pass to Sanders; Mostert 17 run; Garoppolo 7 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-18.San Francisco 3, Seattle 0.

SF_Samuel 30 run (Gould kick), :24. Drive: 8 plays, 94 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Garoppolo 5 pass to Sanders on 3rd-and-5; Garoppolo 30 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 15 pass to Kittle.San Francisco 10, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 30, 5:44. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 5:43. Key Plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 15 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Garoppolo 26 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 8 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-10.San Francisco 13, Seattle 0.

Third Quarter

Sea_Lockett 14 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:46. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: R.Wilson 5 run on 3rd-and-4; Lynch 15 run; Homer 11 run; R.Wilson 8 pass to Homer on 3rd-and-5.San Francisco 13, Seattle 7.

SF_Mostert 2 run (pass failed), 3:25. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:21. Key Plays: Garoppolo 49 pass to Juszczyk; Garoppolo 24 pass to Samuel.San Francisco 19, Seattle 7.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Lynch 1 run (Myers kick), 9:55. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 8:30. Key Plays: Homer 11 run; R.Wilson 7 pass to Hollister on 3rd-and-7; R.Wilson 8 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-5; R.Wilson 17 pass to D.Moore; R.Wilson 6 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-3.San Francisco 19, Seattle 14.

SF_Mostert 13 run (Gould kick), 5:51. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Mostert 13 run; Garoppolo 16 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 21 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-5.San Francisco 26, Seattle 14.

Sea_Metcalf 14 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 3:36. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: R.Wilson 13 pass to D.Moore; Homer 13 run; Williams 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-6.San Francisco 26, Seattle 21.

A_69,162.

___

SF Sea FIRST DOWNS 18 27 Rushing 6 6 Passing 12 17 Penalty 0 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-8 8-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 398 348 Total Plays 48 71 Avg Gain 8.3 4.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 128 125 Rushes 24 30 Avg per rush 5.3 4.2 NET YARDS PASSING 270 223 Sacked-Yds lost 2-15 1-10 Gross-Yds passing 285 233 Completed-Att. 18-22 25-40 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 11.3 5.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-4 4-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 2-47.0 3-50.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 6 33 Punt Returns 2-6 1-16 Kickoff Returns 1-0 1-17 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-57 5-29 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:04 32:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 10-57, Samuel 2-33, Breida 4-16, Coleman 5-11, Kittle 1-7, Garoppolo 2-4. Seattle, Homer 10-62, Lynch 12-34, Wilson 8-29.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-0-285. Seattle, Wilson 25-40-0-233.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 7-86, Samuel 5-102, Sanders 3-25, Juszczyk 1-49, Mostert 1-16, Coleman 1-7. Seattle, Metcalf 6-81, Lockett 6-51, Homer 5-30, Hollister 4-25, Moore 2-30, Ursua 1-11, Swoopes 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, James 2-6. Seattle, Moore 1-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, James 1-0. Seattle, Lockett 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Greenlaw 11-2-0, Harris 6-3-0, Bosa 5-1-0, Witherspoon 5-0-0, Williams 4-0-0, Warner 3-0-0, Buckner 2-2-1, Sherman 2-2-0, Al-Shaair 2-0-0, Moseley 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Ward 1-3-0, Day 1-0-0, Givens 1-0-0, Armstead 0-1-0, Zettel 0-1-0. Seattle, Shaqui.Griffin 5-1-0, Flowers 5-0-1, Wagner 4-3-0, Hill 4-2-0, Wright 4-2-0, Kendricks 2-2-0, Jefferson 2-1-1, McDougald 2-0-0, Ansah 1-1-0, Blair 1-0-0, Clowney 1-0-0, Green 1-0-0, Reed 0-5-0, Barton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Seattle, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Bill Schuster, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Charles Stewart.

