|First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 47, 7:35. Drive: 10 plays, 50 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Clowney 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-12; Garoppolo 11 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-7; Garoppolo 12 pass to Sanders; Mostert 17 run; Garoppolo 7 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-18.San Francisco 3, Seattle 0.
SF_Samuel 30 run (Gould kick), :24. Drive: 8 plays, 94 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Garoppolo 5 pass to Sanders on 3rd-and-5; Garoppolo 30 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 15 pass to Kittle.San Francisco 10, Seattle 0.
|Second Quarter
SF_FG Gould 30, 5:44. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 5:43. Key Plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 15 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Garoppolo 26 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 8 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-10.San Francisco 13, Seattle 0.
|Third Quarter
Sea_Lockett 14 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:46. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: R.Wilson 5 run on 3rd-and-4; Lynch 15 run; Homer 11 run; R.Wilson 8 pass to Homer on 3rd-and-5.San Francisco 13, Seattle 7.
SF_Mostert 2 run (pass failed), 3:25. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:21. Key Plays: Garoppolo 49 pass to Juszczyk; Garoppolo 24 pass to Samuel.San Francisco 19, Seattle 7.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lynch 1 run (Myers kick), 9:55. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 8:30. Key Plays: Homer 11 run; R.Wilson 7 pass to Hollister on 3rd-and-7; R.Wilson 8 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-5; R.Wilson 17 pass to D.Moore; R.Wilson 6 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-3.San Francisco 19, Seattle 14.
SF_Mostert 13 run (Gould kick), 5:51. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Mostert 13 run; Garoppolo 16 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 21 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-5.San Francisco 26, Seattle 14.
Sea_Metcalf 14 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 3:36. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: R.Wilson 13 pass to D.Moore; Homer 13 run; Williams 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-6.San Francisco 26, Seattle 21.
|SF
|Sea
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|27
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|12
|17
|Penalty
|0
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-8
|8-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|398
|348
|Total Plays
|48
|71
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|128
|125
|Rushes
|24
|30
|Avg per rush
|5.3
|4.2
|NET YARDS PASSING
|270
|223
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-15
|1-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|285
|233
|Completed-Att.
|18-22
|25-40
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|11.3
|5.4
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-5-4
|4-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-47.0
|3-50.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|6
|33
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-0
|1-17
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-57
|5-29
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:04
|32:56
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 10-57, Samuel 2-33, Breida 4-16, Coleman 5-11, Kittle 1-7, Garoppolo 2-4. Seattle, Homer 10-62, Lynch 12-34, Wilson 8-29.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-0-285. Seattle, Wilson 25-40-0-233.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 7-86, Samuel 5-102, Sanders 3-25, Juszczyk 1-49, Mostert 1-16, Coleman 1-7. Seattle, Metcalf 6-81, Lockett 6-51, Homer 5-30, Hollister 4-25, Moore 2-30, Ursua 1-11, Swoopes 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, James 2-6. Seattle, Moore 1-16.
KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, James 1-0. Seattle, Lockett 1-17.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Greenlaw 11-2-0, Harris 6-3-0, Bosa 5-1-0, Witherspoon 5-0-0, Williams 4-0-0, Warner 3-0-0, Buckner 2-2-1, Sherman 2-2-0, Al-Shaair 2-0-0, Moseley 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Ward 1-3-0, Day 1-0-0, Givens 1-0-0, Armstead 0-1-0, Zettel 0-1-0. Seattle, Shaqui.Griffin 5-1-0, Flowers 5-0-1, Wagner 4-3-0, Hill 4-2-0, Wright 4-2-0, Kendricks 2-2-0, Jefferson 2-1-1, McDougald 2-0-0, Ansah 1-1-0, Blair 1-0-0, Clowney 1-0-0, Green 1-0-0, Reed 0-5-0, Barton 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Seattle, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Bill Schuster, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Charles Stewart.
