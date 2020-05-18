NFL promotes Miller to public affairs/communications chief

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved longtime executive Jeff Miller into the role of executive vice president of…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved longtime executive Jeff Miller into the role of executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.

Miller, who has overseen the league’s health and safety initiatives since 2012, will maintain those duties and continue to report directly to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Jeff’s experience, from policy development, to government relations and philanthropic endeavors, as well as continuing to champion our highest priority, the health and safety of players, makes him the right fit, especially today,” Goodell said Monday. “Jeff has the trust and confidence of club ownership, partners, and league colleagues alike, as health and safety efforts have collaborated with the competition committee and the football community at all levels.”

Miller has played a major role in the NFL’s efforts to drive innovation in protective equipment, and in the use of data and engineering on several levels, including rules changes. He has overseen support of independent medical research and in 2016, the league and its 32 team owners pledged $100 million to fund those efforts.

One particular safety issue, the helmet poster jointly compiled by the league and the players’ union, approves, rates and even bans helmets available from manufacturers. Last season, nearly 100% of NFL players chose top-performing helmets in those rankings.

Miller also has contributed to the permanent adoption of safety-focused kickoff rules changes, and to using artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance player safety.

Earlier in his NFL career, Miller launched the league’s Washington office as senior vice president in charge of governmental and public affairs. He was the league’s primary representative to federal and state governments, interacting regularly with the White House, Congress and administrative agencies. Miller led a national campaign to pass youth sports concussion laws in all 50 states.

He oversaw creation of the league’s philanthropic organization, NFL Foundation, and managed the league’s community relations department.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.