Through May 4 (including postseason) Don Shula, Bal-Mia 347 George Halas, Chi 324 x-Bill Belichick, Cle-NE 304 Tom Landry, Dal 270 Curly Lambeau, GB-ChiCards-Was 229 Paul Brown, Cle-Cin 222 x-Andy Reid 222 Chuck Noll, Pit 209 Marty Schottenheimer, Cle-KC-Was-SD 205 Dan Reeves, Den-NYG-Atl 201

x-active

