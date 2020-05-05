Lions-Bears Stats
|Detroit
|7
|3
|7
|7—24
|Chicago
|0
|0
|10
|10—20
|First Quarter
Det_Timothy Wright 9 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 10:14.
|Second Quarter
Det_FG Matt Prater 59, :00.
|Third Quarter
Chi_FG Robbie Gould 49, 9:03.
Chi_Josh Bellamy 34 pass from Jay Cutler (Robbie Gould kick), 5:28.
Det_Calvin Johnson 36 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 1:07.
|Fourth Quarter
Chi_Matt Forte 23 pass from Jay Cutler (Robbie Gould kick), 13:20.
Det_Eric Ebron 1 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 8:46.
Chi_FG Robbie Gould 34, 5:39.
A_61,177.
|Det
|Chi
|First downs
|22
|16
|Total Net Yards
|349
|342
|Rushes-yards
|21-67
|24-111
|Passing
|282
|231
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|4-64
|4-116
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-47
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-39-0
|17-23-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|5-14
|Punts
|3-47.7
|2-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-21
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|32:30
|27:30
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Ameer Abdullah 10-44, Matthew Stafford 6-10, Joique Bell 3-9, Theo Riddick 2-4. Chicago, Jeremy Langford 5-14, Jay Cutler 1-11, Matt Forte 17-76, Ka’Deem Carey 1-10.
PASSING_Detroit, Matthew Stafford 28-39-0-298. Chicago, Jay Cutler 17-23-3-245.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Calvin Johnson 10-137, Eric Ebron 5-25, Golden Tate 4-34, Theo Riddick 4-29, Joique Bell 2-49, Timothy Wright 1-9, Michael Burton 1-8, Ameer Abdullah 1-7. Chicago, Marc Mariani 6-80, Josh Bellamy 3-49, Matt Forte 3-34, Cameron Meredith 2-19, Rob Housler 2-18, Deonte Thompson 1-45.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Matt Prater 05 (K). Chicago, None.
