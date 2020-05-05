Lions-Bears Stats Detroit 7 3 7 7—24 Chicago 0 0 10 10—20 First Quarter Det_Timothy Wright 9 pass from Matthew…

Lions-Bears Stats

Detroit 7 3 7 7—24 Chicago 0 0 10 10—20 First Quarter

Det_Timothy Wright 9 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 10:14.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Matt Prater 59, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Robbie Gould 49, 9:03.

Chi_Josh Bellamy 34 pass from Jay Cutler (Robbie Gould kick), 5:28.

Det_Calvin Johnson 36 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 1:07.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Matt Forte 23 pass from Jay Cutler (Robbie Gould kick), 13:20.

Det_Eric Ebron 1 pass from Matthew Stafford (Matt Prater kick), 8:46.

Chi_FG Robbie Gould 34, 5:39.

A_61,177.

___

Det Chi First downs 22 16 Total Net Yards 349 342 Rushes-yards 21-67 24-111 Passing 282 231 Punt Returns 0-0 2-9 Kickoff Returns 4-64 4-116 Interceptions Ret. 3-47 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-39-0 17-23-3 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 5-14 Punts 3-47.7 2-51.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-21 1-15 Time of Possession 32:30 27:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ameer Abdullah 10-44, Matthew Stafford 6-10, Joique Bell 3-9, Theo Riddick 2-4. Chicago, Jeremy Langford 5-14, Jay Cutler 1-11, Matt Forte 17-76, Ka’Deem Carey 1-10.

PASSING_Detroit, Matthew Stafford 28-39-0-298. Chicago, Jay Cutler 17-23-3-245.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Calvin Johnson 10-137, Eric Ebron 5-25, Golden Tate 4-34, Theo Riddick 4-29, Joique Bell 2-49, Timothy Wright 1-9, Michael Burton 1-8, Ameer Abdullah 1-7. Chicago, Marc Mariani 6-80, Josh Bellamy 3-49, Matt Forte 3-34, Cameron Meredith 2-19, Rob Housler 2-18, Deonte Thompson 1-45.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Matt Prater 05 (K). Chicago, None.

