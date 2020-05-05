Bengals-Bills Stats Cincinnati 0 0 7 10—17 Buffalo 8 6 0 7—21 First Quarter Buf_Knox 1 pass from Allen (Beasley…

Bengals-Bills Stats

Cincinnati 0 0 7 10—17 Buffalo 8 6 0 7—21 First Quarter

Buf_Knox 1 pass from Allen (Beasley pass from Allen), 3:03.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 34, 10:29.

Buf_FG Hauschka 45, 2:11.

Third Quarter

Cin_Dalton 1 run (Bullock kick), 5:50.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Mixon 1 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 12:27.

Cin_FG Bullock 43, 4:54.

Buf_Gore 1 run (Hauschka kick), 1:50.

A_69,448.

___

Cin Buf First downs 17 25 Total Net Yards 306 416 Rushes-yards 19-67 36-175 Passing 239 241 Punt Returns 2-8 3-4 Kickoff Returns 2-37 1-23 Interceptions Ret. 1-27 2-1 Comp-Att-Int 20-36-2 23-36-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 1-2 Punts 6-40.5 5-34.6 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-1 Penalties-Yards 8-54 7-55 Time of Possession 23:06 36:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 15-61, Bernard 3-5, Dalton 1-1. Buffalo, Gore 14-76, Allen 9-46, Yeldon 8-30, McKenzie 3-10, Knox 1-9, J.Brown 1-4.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 20-36-2-249. Buffalo, Allen 23-36-1-243.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Tate 6-88, Boyd 6-67, Mixon 2-34, Ross 2-22, Bernard 2-7, Eifert 1-18, Erickson 1-13. Buffalo, Beasley 8-48, J.Brown 4-51, Knox 3-67, Jones 2-33, Yeldon 2-19, Gore 2-13, McKenzie 1-9, Sweeney 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 62.

