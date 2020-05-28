Home » NFL News » 2020 NFL Preseason Schedule

2020 NFL Preseason Schedule

The Associated Press

May 28, 2020, 2:56 PM

All Times EDT
HALL OF FAME WEEK
Thursday, Aug. 6

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 13

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 20

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 21

Atlanta at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, Aug. 24

Washington at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 27

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Aug. 29

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Baltimore, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 3

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

