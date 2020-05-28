2020 NFL Preseason Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EDT HALL OF FAME WEEK Thursday, Aug. 6 Pittsburgh vs. Dallas at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC) WEEK 1 Thursday, Aug. 13 Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Detroit at New England, 7:30 p.m. Jacksonville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Washington, 4 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m. San Francisco at Denver, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m. WEEK 2 Thursday, Aug. 20 Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 8 p.m. (ESPN) Friday, Aug. 21 Atlanta at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at San Francisco, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 Cleveland at Green Bay, 4 p.m. Baltimore at Dallas, 8 p.m. Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 8 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona, 9 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. (FOX) Monday, Aug. 24 Washington at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN) WEEK 3 Thursday, Aug. 27 Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m. Arizona at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 8 p.m. (CBS) Saturday, Aug. 29 San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m. Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Kansas City at Dallas, 8 p.m. Denver at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 Minnesota at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (FOX) Carolina at Baltimore, 8 p.m. (NBC) WEEK 4 Thursday, Sept. 3 Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Tennessee, 8 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m. L.A. Rams at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.