2020 NFL Preseason Schedule

|All Times EDT
|HALL OF FAME WEEK
|Thursday, Aug. 6
Pittsburgh vs. Dallas at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)
|WEEK 1
|Thursday, Aug. 13
Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 14
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 15
Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 16
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
|WEEK 2
|Thursday, Aug. 20
Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Friday, Aug. 21
Atlanta at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 22
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4 p.m.
Baltimore at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 23
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. (FOX)
|Monday, Aug. 24
Washington at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|WEEK 3
|Thursday, Aug. 27
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 28
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 8 p.m. (CBS)
|Saturday, Aug. 29
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 30
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina at Baltimore, 8 p.m. (NBC)
|WEEK 4
|Thursday, Sept. 3
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.