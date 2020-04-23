NFL Draft: Player profiles for first-round selections

Players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night (x-underclassmen). ___ 1. Cincinnati Joe Burrow, 6-foot-3,…

Players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night (x-underclassmen).

___

1. Cincinnati

Joe Burrow, 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, LSU

Strengths: Accuracy, poise and athleticism, plus the ability to command an offense. Weaknesses: Doesn’t have the biggest arm, but it will do.

Fact: The last time the Bengals drafted a quarterback in the first round was 2003, when they picked Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer first overall. Burrow is the third consecutive Heisman winner to be selected No. 1.

2. Washington

x-Chase Young, 6-5, 264, Ohio State

Strengths: Prototype build and athleticism of an All-Pro pass rusher. Weaknesses: Could use more variety in his pass rush moves, but no reason why that won’t come.

Fact: This is the fourth straight season the Redskins have drafted a defensive lineman in the first round following Montez Sweat (2018), Da’Ron Payne (2017) and Jonathan Allen (2016).

3. Detroit

x-Jeff Okudah, 6-1, 205, Ohio State

Strengths: Tall, smooth and physical. Plays well in multiple coverages. Weaknesses: Getting off blocks in run support.

Fact: Sixth time in seven years an Ohio State corner has been taken in the first round. First defensive back drafted in the first round by Detroit since Terry Fair in 1998.

4. New York Giants

x-Andrew Thomas, 6-5, 315, Georgia

Strengths: Strong hands and the ability to play either side of the line. Weaknesses: Can get off-balance and heavy on his feet.

Fact: First offensive lineman taken in the first-round by the Giants since 2015 (Ereck Flowers) and third since 2013 (Justin Pugh).

5. Miami

x-Tua Tagovailoa, 6-0, 217, Alabama

Strengths: Quick release, with excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet. Weaknesses: Coming off a serious hip injury.

Fact: First Alabama quarterback taken in the first round since Richard Todd in 1976.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, 6-6, 236, Oregon

Strengths: Ideal size and a good athlete. Weaknesses: Spotty touch. His passes often sail when he lets loose.

Fact: Herbert is the fifth Oregon quarterback selected in the first round since the merger, including three other top-10 picks: Akili Smith (1999, No. 3 to Cincinnati), Joey Harrington (2002, No. 3 to Detroit) and Marcus Mariota (2015, No. 2 to Tennessee).

7. Carolina

Derrick Brown, 6-5, 326, Auburn

Strengths: Elite size and strength that demands double teams — which he can beat. Weaknesses: Agility could limit him as a pass rusher.

Fact: Sixth defensive player and third defensive tackle taken in the first round by the Panthers since 2012.

8. Arizona

x-Isaiah Simmons, 6-4, 238, Clemson

Strengths: Maybe the best athlete in the draft. The perfect modern defender, capable of playing three or four positions. Weaknesses: Ummmmm?

Fact: After taking quarterbacks in the first round the last two seasons (Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen), the Cardinals go with a versatile linebacker for the second time in four years (Haason Reddick, 2017)

9. Jacksonville

x-CJ Henderson, 6-1, 204, Florida

Strengths: Burst to make up ground. Weaknesses: Locating and playing the ball can be spotty.

Fact: Fifth defensive player in six year selected in the first round by Jacksonville.

10. Cleveland

x-Jedrick Wills, 6-4, 312, Alabama

Strengths: Plays smart and mean.

Weaknesses: Lacks ideal size.

Fact: Seventh offensive tackle taken from Alabama during Nick Saban’s 13-year tenure. First offensive lineman taken in the first round by the Browns since 2009 (Alex Mack).

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco from Indianapolis

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami from Pittsburgh

19. Las Vegas from Chicago

20. Jacksonville from Los Angeles Rams

21. Philadelphia

22. Minnesota from Buffalo

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Minnesota

26. Miami from Houston

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.