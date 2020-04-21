Home » NFL News » Lions re-sign CBs Mike…

Lions re-sign CBs Mike Ford and Dee Virgin

The Associated Press

April 21, 2020, 5:20 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions re-signed cornerbacks Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.

The team announced the moves Tuesday. Ford and Virgin were exclusive rights free agents.

Ford has played 22 games for the Lions and made six starts in two seasons.

Virgin also has played two seasons for Detroit, appearing in 19 games. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 draft and spent time on the team’s practice squad.

