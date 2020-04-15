Eagles can fill glaring need in draft deep at wide receiver

21. PHILADELPHIA (9-8) LAST SEASON: Quarterback Carson Wentz led an injury-depleted offense to the NFC East title but the Eagles…

21. PHILADELPHIA (9-8)

LAST SEASON: Quarterback Carson Wentz led an injury-depleted offense to the NFC East title but the Eagles couldn’t overcome losing Wentz to a concussion in a wild-card game against Seattle.

FREE AGENCY: Lost RB Jordan Howard, CB Ronald Darby, OT T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, DT Tim Jernigan, WR Nelson Agholor, TE Richard Rodgers. Didn’t re-sign LT Jason Peters. Released S Malcolm Jenkins. Acquired CB Darius Slay in trade. Signed DT Javon Hargrave, LB Jatavis Brown, S Will Parks, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.

THEY NEED: WR, DB, LB, OL, DL.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU WR Justin Jefferson, TCU WR Jalen Reagor, Clemson WR Tee Higgins, LSU S Grant Delpit.

OUTLOOK: With six picks in first four rounds, Eagles have capital to move up in first round to get top receiver. But it’s deep draft for wideouts so they can stay put and get quality player. Personnel boss Howie Roseman emphasizes taking best player available but hard to ignore team’s biggest need is receiver. Roseman is among most active draft-pick swappers, so anything is possible.

