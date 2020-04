MIAMI (AP) — In a story April 29, 2020, about Miami Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry, The Associated Press erroneously…

MIAMI (AP) — In a story April 29, 2020, about Miami Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry, The Associated Press erroneously reported how many years of active duty Perry will owe the Marine Corps when his NFL career ends. He will owe the Marines five years of military service, not two.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.