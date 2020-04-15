Bears target offensive playmakers, blockers, secondary help

43. CHICAGO (8-8) LAST SEASON: Bears came into season with Super Bowl hopes after winning NFC North at 12-4, only…

43. CHICAGO (8-8)

LAST SEASON: Bears came into season with Super Bowl hopes after winning NFC North at 12-4, only to go 8-8 and miss playoffs for eighth time in nine years. QB Mitchell Trubisky took step back, and offense ranked among NFL’s worst.

FREE AGENCY: Lost LB Nick Kwiatkoski, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DT Nick Williams and QB Chase Daniel. Released LB Leonard Floyd, CB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel. Acquired QB Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville. Signed OLB Robert Quinn, TE Jimmy Graham, CB Artie Burns, DB Tre Roberson, OL Germain Ifedi, OLB Barkevious Mingo and TE Demetrius Harris.

THEY NEED: OL, CB, S, TE, RB, WR, QB.

THEY DON’T NEED: LB, DT.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Boise State OL Ezra Cleveland, Utah CB Jaylon Johnson, Ohio State OL Jonah Jackson, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

OUTLOOK: Bears have two second-round picks at 43 and 50 overall, and don’t have another one until fifth round. They have seven selections in all, none in first round for the second straight year, having sent them to Oakland in Khalil Mack trade prior to 2018 season. Bears brought in Graham, hoping he can regain Pro Bowl form, and Foles to compete with Trubisky for starting job. But they need more playmakers on offense and help on line. Trade for Foles shouldn’t stop them from drafting another quarterback, either. On defense, Bears figure to have fierce pass rush with Quinn joining Mack on outside, though they could use some youth at linebacker. They also need cornerback, safety to complement stars Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson.

