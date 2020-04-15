After NFC title, Niners have two first-round draft picks

13, 31. SAN FRANCISCO (15-4) LAST SEASON: Niners staged remarkable turnaround in coach Kyle Shanahan’s third year. Team earned top…

13, 31. SAN FRANCISCO (15-4)

LAST SEASON: Niners staged remarkable turnaround in coach Kyle Shanahan’s third year. Team earned top seed in NFL for first playoff berth since 2013 and went to Super Bowl before losing to Kansas City. Last year’s No. 2 overall pick edge player Nick Bosa helped transform defense into one of league’s best. Healthy QB Jimmy Garoppolo, dynamic running game made offense click.

FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Emmanuel Sanders, DT Sheldon Day. Traded DT DeForest Buckner. Retained DL Airk Armstead S Jimmie Ward. Signed WR Travis Benjamin, OL Tom Compton, DL Kerry Hyder, LB Joe Walker.

THEY NEED: DT, WR, OL.

THEY DON’T NEED: LB, DE, RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs or South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw at No. 13; Alabama CB Trevon Diggs or TCU WR Jalen Reagor at No. 31.

OUTLOOK: Niners’ biggest move in free agency was trade that sent Buckner to Colts for 13th pick. That created hole on interior of DL but also added premium pick for team with no selections in Rounds 2-4. Lack of those picks could lead to trade down with one of two first-rounders. Big question heading into draft is whether 49ers’ focus will be on filling holes at DT and WR or acquiring prospects at OL and CB who can fill projected roster openings next offseason.

