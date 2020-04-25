2020 NFL Draft Trades List

Thursday, April 23 1. San Francisco traded its first-round (No. 13; from Indianapolis) and seventh-round (No. 245) draft picks to…

Thursday, April 23

1. San Francisco traded its first-round (No. 13; from Indianapolis) and seventh-round (No. 245) draft picks to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers’ first- (No. 14) and fourth-round (No. 117) picks. Tampa Bay selected Tristan Wirfs, ot, Iowa and (No. 245). San Francisco selected Javon Kinlaw, dt, South Carolina and (No. 117).

2. New England traded its first-round (No. 23) draft pick to Los Angeles for the Chargers’ second- (No. 37) and third-round (No. 71) picks. L.A. Chargers selected Kenneth Murray, lb, Oklahoma. New England selected Kyle Dugger, s, Lenoir-Rhyne.

3. Minnesota traded is first-round (No. 25) draft pick to San Francisco for the 49ers’ first- (No. 31), fourth- (No. 117 from Tampa Bay) and fifth-round (No. 176) picks. San Francisco selected Brandon Aiyuk, wr, Arizona State. Minnesota selected Jeff Gladney, cb, TCU, (No. 117) and (No. 176).

4. Miami traded its first-round (No. 26; from Houston) draft pick to Green Bay for the Packers’ first- (No. 30) and fourth-round (No. 136) picks. Green Bay selected Jordan Love, qb, Utah State. Miami selected Noah Igbinoghene, cb, Auburn and (No. 136).

Friday, April 24

5. Cleveland traded its second-round (No. 41) draft pick to Indianapolis for the Colts’ second- (No. 44) and fifth-round (No. 160) picks. Indianapolis selected Jonathan Taylor, rb, Wisconsin. Cleveland selected Grant Delpit, s, LSU and (No. 160).

6. N.Y. Jets traded its second-round (No. 48) draft pick to Seattle for the Seahawks’ second- (No. 59) and third-round (No. 101) picks. Seattle selected Darrell Taylor, de, Tennessee. N.Y. Jets selected Denzel Mims, wr, Baylor and (No. 101).

7. Baltimore traded its second- (No. 60) and fourth-round (No. 129; from New England) picks to New England for the Patriots’ third-round (No. 71; from L.A. Chargers; No. 98) picks. New England selected Josh Uche, lb, Michigan and (No. 129). Baltimore selected Justin Madubuike, dt, Texas A&M and Malik Harrison, lb, Ohio State.

8. Seattle traded its second-round (No. 64; from Kansas City) pick to Carolina for the Panthers’ third- (No. 69) and fifth-round (No. 148) picks. Carolina selected Jeremy Chinn, s, Southern Illinois. Seattle selected Damien Lewis and (No. 148).

9. Cleveland traded its third- (No. 74) and seventh-round (No. 244) draft picks to New Orleans for the Saints’ third-round (No. 88) pick and a third-round pick in 2021. New Orleans selected Zack Baun, lb, Wisconsin and (No. 244). Cleveland selected Jordan Elliott, dt, Missouri.

10. Indianapolis traded its third- (No. 75) and sixth-round (No. 197; from Dallas) picks to Detroit for the Lions’ third- (No. 85; from Philadelphia), fifth- (No. 149) and sixth-round (No. 182) picks. Detroit selected Jonah Jackson, g, Ohio State and (No. 197). Indianapolis selected Julian Blackmon, s, Utah, (No. 149), and (No. 182).

11. Las Vegas traded its third- (No. 91; from Seattle) and fifth-round (No. 159) picks to New England for the Patriots’ third- (No. 100), fourth- (No. 139; from Tampa Bay) and fifth-round (No. 172; from Seattle). New England selected Devin Asiasi, te, UCLA and (No. 159). Las Vegas selected Tanner Muse, s, Clemson, (No. 139) and (No. 172).

12. N.Y. Jets traded its third-round (No. 101; from Seattle) pick to New England for the Patriots’ fourth-round picks (No. 125; from Chicago; and No. 129) and a sixth-round pick in 2021. New England selected Dalton Keene, te, Virginia Tech. N.Y. Jets selected (No. 125) and (No. 129).

13. Minnesota traded its third-round (No. 105) pick to New Orleans for the Sanits’ fourth- (No. 130), fifth- (No. 169), sixth- (No. 203) and seventh-round (No. 244; from Green Bay). New Orleans selected Adam Trautman, te, Dayton. Minnesota selected (No. 130), (No. 169), (No. 203) and (No. 244).

