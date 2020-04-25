2020 NFL Draft Selections

|Saturday
|FOURTH ROUND
107. Cincinnati, Akeem Davis-Gaither, lb, Appalachian State
108. Washington, Saahdiq Charles, ot, LSU
109. Las Vegas (from Detroit), John Simpson, g, Clemson
110. N.Y. Giants, Darnay Holmes, cb, UCLA
111. Miami (from Houston), Solomon Kindley, g, Georgia
112. L.A. Chargers, Joshua Kelley, rb, UCLA
113. Carolina, Troy Pride, cb, Notre Dame
114. Arizona, Leki Fotu, dt, Utah
115. Cleveland, Harrison Bryant, te, Florida Atlantic
116. Jacksonville, Ben Bartch, ot, St. John’s (Minn.)
117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco), D.J. Wonnum, de, South Carolina
118. Denver, Albert Okwuegbunam, te, Missouri
119. Atlanta, Mykal Walker, lb, Fresno State
120. N.Y. Jets, La’Mical Perine, rb, Florida
121. Detroit (from Las Vegas), Logan Stenberg, g, Kentucky
122. Indianapolis, Jacob Eason, qb, Washington
123. Dallas, Reggie Robinson II, cb, Tulsa
124. Pittsburgh, Anthony McFarland, rb, Maryland
125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England), James Morgan, qb, Florida International
126. Houston (from Los Angeles Rams), Charlie Heck, ot, North Carolina
127. Philadelphia, K’Von Wallace, s, Clemson
128. Buffalo, Gabriel Davis, wr, UCF
129. N.Y. Jets (from New England through Baltimore and New England), Cameron Clarke, g, Charlotte
130. Minnesota (from New Orleans), James Lynch, de, Baylor
131. Arizona (from Houston), Rashard Lawrence, dt, LSU
132. Minnesota, Troy Dye, lb, Oregon
133. Seattle, Colby Parkinson, te, Stanford
134. Atlanta (from Baltimore), Jaylinn Hawkins, s, California
135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami), Kevin Dotson, g, Louisiana-Lafayette
136. L.A. Rams (from Green Bay through Miami and Houston), Brycen Hopkins, te, Purdue
137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver), Josiah Scott, cb, Michigan State
138. Kansas City, L’Jarius Sneed, s, Louisiana Tech
|Compensatory Selections
139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England), Amik Robertson, cb, Louisiana Tech
140. Jacksonville (from Chicago), Shaquille Quarterman, lb, Miami
141. Houston (from Miami), John Reid, cb, Penn State
142. Washington, Antonio Gandy-Golden, wr, Liberty
143. Baltimore, Ben Bredeson, g, Michigan
144. Seattle, DeeJay Dallas, rb, Miami
145. Philadelphia, Jack Driscoll, ot, Auburn
146. Dallas, (from Philadelphia), Tyler Biadasz, c, Wisconsin
|FIFTH ROUND
147. Cincinnati, Khalid Kareem, te, Notre Dame
148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina), Alton Robinson, te, Syracuse
149. Indianapolis (from Detroit), Danny Pinter, g, Ball State
150. N.Y. Giants, Shane Lemieux, g, Oregon
151. L.A. Chargers, Joe Reed, wr, Virginia
152. Carolina, Kenny Robinson, s, West Virginia
153. San Francisco (from Miami), Colton McKivitz, ot, West Virginia
154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh), Jason Strowbridge, de, North Carolina
155. Chicago (from Cleveland through Buffalo and Minnesota), Trevis Gipson, de, Tulsa
156. Washington (from Denver through San Francisco), Keith Ismael, c, San Diego State
157. Jacksonville (from Atlanta through Baltimore), Daniel Thomas, s, Auburn
158. N.Y. Jets, Bryce Hall, cb, Virginia
159. New England (from Las Vegas), Justin Rohrwasser, k, Marshall
160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis), Nick Harris, c, Washington
161. Tampa Bay, Tyler Johnson, wr, Minnesota
162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle), Khaleke Hudson, lb, Michigan
163. Chicago, Kindle Vildor, cb, Georgia Southern
164. Miami (from Dallas through Philadelphia), Curtis Weaver, te, Boise State
165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Collin Johnson, wr, Texas
166. Detroit (from Philadelphia), Quintez Cephus, wr, Wisconsin
167. Buffalo, Jake Fromm, qb, Georgia
168. Philadelphia (from New England), John Hightower, wr, Boise State
169. Minnesota (from New Orleans), Harrison Hand, cb, Temple
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota), Broderick Washington, dt, Texas Tech
171. Houston, Isaiah Coulter, wr, Rhode Island
172. Detroit (from Seattle through Detroit, New England and Las Vegas), Jason Huntley, rb, New Mexico State
173. Chicago (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams, Miami and Philadelphia), Darnell Mooney, wr, Tulane
174. Tennessee, Larrell Murchison, dt, North Carolina State
175. Green Bay, Kamal Martin, lb, Minnesota
176. Minnesota (from San Francisco), K.J. Osborn, wr, Miami
177. Kansas City, Michael Danna, te, Michigan
|Compensatory Selections
178. Denver, Justin Strnad, lb, Wake Forest
179. Dallas, Bradlee Anae, de, Utah
|SIXTH ROUND
180. Cincinnati, Hakeem Adeniji, g, Kansas
181. Denver (from Denver), Netane Muti, g, Fresno State
182. New England (from Detroit through Indianapolis), Michael Onwenu, g, Michigan
183. N.Y. Giants, Cameron Brown, lb, Penn State
184. Carolina, Bravvion Roy, dt, Baylor
185. Miami, Blake Ferguson, ls, LSU
186. L.A. Chargers, Alohi Gilman, s, Notre Dame
187. Cleveland (from Arizona), Donovan Peoples-Jones, wr, Michigan
188. Buffalo (from Cleveland), Tyler Bass, k, Georgia Southern
189. Jacksonville, Jake Luton, qb, Oregon State
190. San Francisco (from Atlanta through Philadelphia), Charlie Woerner, te, Georgia
191. N.Y. Jets, Braden Mann, p, Texas A&M
192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas), Jon Runyan, g, Michigan
193. Indianapolis, Rob Windsor, dt, Penn State
194. Tampa Bay, Khalil Davis, dt, Nebraska
195. New England (from Denver), Justin Herron, g, Wake Forest
196. Philadelphia (from Chicago), Shaun Bradley, lb, Temple
197. Detroit (from Dallas through Miami and Indianapolis), John Penisini, dt, Utah
198. Pittsburgh, Antoine Brooks Jr., s, Maryland
199. L.A. Rams, Jordan Fuller, s, Ohio State
200. Philadelphia (from Philadelphia), Quez Watkins, wr, Southern Mississippi
201. Baltimore (from Buffalo through Minnesota), James Proche, wr, Southern Methodist
202. Arizona (from New England), Evan Weaver, lb, California
203. Minnesota (from New Orleans), Blake Brandel, g, Oregon State
204. New England (from Houston), Cassh Maluia, lb, Wyoming
205. Minnesota, Josh Metellus, s, Michigan
206. Jacksonville (from Seattle), Tyler Davis, te, Georgia Tech
207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England), Isaiah Hodgins, wr, Oregon State
208. Green Bay (from Tennessee), Jake Hanson, c, Oregon
209. Green Bay, Simon Stepaniak, g, Indiana
210. Philadelphia (from San Francisco), Prince Tega Wanogho, ot, Auburn
211. Indianapolis (from Kansas City through N.Y. Jets), Isaiah Rodgers, db, Massachusetts
|Compensatory Selections
212. Indianapolis (from New England), Dezmon Patmon, wr, Washington State
213. Indianapolis (from New England), Jordan Glasgow, lb, Michigan
214. Seattle, Freddie Swain, wr, Florida
|SEVENTH ROUND
215. Cincinnati, Markus Bailey, lb, Purdue
216. Washington, Kamren Curl, s, Arkansas
217. San Francisco (from Detroit), Jauan Jennings, wr, Tennessee
218. N.Y. Giants, Carter Coughlin, de, Minnesota
219. Baltimore (from Miami through Minnesota), Geno Stone, s, Iowa
220. L.A. Chargers, K.J. Hill, wr, Ohio State
221. Carolina, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, cb, Florida International
222. Arizona, Eno Benjamin, rb, Arizona State
223. Jacksonville, Chris Claybrooks, cb, Memphis
224. Tennessee (from Cleveland), Cole McDonald, qb, Hawaii
225. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets through Baltimore), Kenny Willekes, de, Michigan State
226. Chicago (from Las Vegas), Arlington Hambright, g, Colorado
227. Chicago (from Indianapolis through Miami and Philadelphia), Lachavious Simmons, g, Tennessee State
228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia), Sterling Hofrichter, p, Syracuse
229. Washington (from Denver), James Smith-Williams, de, North Carolina State
230. New England (from Atlanta), Dustin Woodard, c, Memphis
231. Dallas, Ben DiNucci, qb, James Madison
232. Pittsburgh, Carlos Davis, dt, Nebraska
233. Philadelphia (from Chicago), Casey Toohill, de, Stanford
234. L.A. Rams, Clay Johnston, lb, Baylor
235. Detroit (from Phildadelphia through New England), Jashon Cornell, dt, Ohio State
236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland), Vernon Scott, db, Texas Christian
237. Kansas City (from New England through Denver and Tennessee), Bopete Keyes, cb, Tulane
238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans), T.J. Brunson, lb, South Carolina
239. Buffalo (from Minnesota), Dane Jackson, cb, Pittsburgh
240. New Orleans (from Houston), Tommy Stevens, qb, Mississippi State
241. Tampa Bay (from Seattle through New England), Chapelle Russell, lb, Temple
242. Green Bay (from Baltimore), Jonathan Garvin, de, Miami
243. Tennessee, Chris Jackson, db, Marshall
244. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Cleveland and New Orleans), Nate Stanley, qb, Iowa
245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco), Raymond Calais, rb, Louisiana-Lafayette
246. Miami (from Kansas City), Malcolm Perry, wr, Navy
|Compensatory Selections
247. N.Y. Giants, Chris Williamson, cb, Minnesota
248. L.A. Rams (from Houston), Sam Sloman, k, Miami (Ohio)
249. Minnesota, Brian Cole II, s, Mississippi State
250. L.A. Rams (from Houston), Tremayne Anchrum, g, Clemson
251. Seattle (from Miami), Stephen Sullivan, te, LSU
252. Denver, Tyrie Cleveland, wr, Florida
253. Minnesota, Kyle Hinton, g, Washburn
254. Denver, Derrek Tuszka, de, North Dakota State
255. N.Y. Giants, Tae Crowder, lb, Georgia
